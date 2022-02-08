EU automobile sales to rebound in 2022: industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Automobile sales are likely to rebound by 7.9 percent in the European Union in 2022, but still remain far below the 2019 level, industry figures showed Tuesday.

The European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said it "now forecasts that passenger car registrations in the EU will return to growth this year, rising by 7.9 percent to reach 10.5 million units".

That follows 9.7 million units sold in 2021.