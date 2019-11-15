EU bank says will stop funding fossil fuel projects

The European Investment Bank, the EU's lending arm, said Thursday it will stop funding fossil fuel projects from 2022 as part of a new strategy aimed at fighting climate change

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):The European Investment Bank, the EU's lending arm, said Thursday it will stop funding fossil fuel projects from 2022 as part of a new strategy aimed at fighting climate change.

"We will stop financing fossil fuels and we will launch the most ambitious climate investment strategy of any public financial institution anywhere," EIB President Werner Hoyer said in a statement.