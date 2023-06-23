Open Menu

EU Bans Russian Oil Imports Via Druzhba's Northern Branch - Council

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

EU Bans Russian Oil Imports Via Druzhba's Northern Branch - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The EU has banned the import of Russian oil through the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline as part of the 11th package of sanctions, while oil imports from Kazakhstan via this branch will continue.

"The temporary derogation granted to Germany and Poland for the supply of crude oil from Russia through the northern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline will end. However, the oil which originates in Kazakhstan or another third country will be able to continue to transit through Russia and imported into the EU via the Druzhba oil pipeline," the Council said in a statement.

Additionally, the bloc banned ships suspected of violating a ban on importing seaborne Russian crude oil and petroleum products into the EU from entering EU ports.

