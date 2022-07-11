EU Believes Complete Halt of Russian Gas Supplies Not Likely But Prepares for Such Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The European Commission (EC) does not see a complete halt in gas supplies from Russia in the coming months as a baseline scenario, but is preparing for such risks, the commission's executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, said on Monday before the Eurogroup meeting.

"No, that's not a baseline scenario, but that's not the risk which we can exclude and clearly, we are preparing at EU level and also EU member-states are also preparing for this eventuality," he said when asked whether the EU's baseline scenario assumed that Russian gas supplies would come to an end in the coming months completely,