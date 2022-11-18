UrduPoint.com

EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage By Next Winter Will Be Challenging

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 11:36 PM

EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage by Next Winter Will Be Challenging

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that the EU's cumulative gas storage was at 95% of its capacity but refilling it by next winter would be a challenge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that the EU's cumulative gas storage was at 95% of its capacity but refilling it by next winter would be a challenge.

"Our storages are full at 95% and we are safe for this winter. Our challenge will be next year's winter," she said at the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

Von der Leyen traveled to Bahrain in a bid to "broaden cooperation between the EU and the Gulf region." The EU has been courting hydrocarbons-rich Gulf Arab nations to secure supplies in an increasingly tight market.

Europe has been trying to rid itself of dependence on Russian natural gas since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The EU chief claimed the bloc had replaced most of Russian gas with imports from "reliable suppliers."

