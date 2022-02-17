EU Buys Record Volumes of LNG From US, Wants US to Become Main Supplier of Gas

The European Union purchased record volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States in 2021 and in January of this year; wants the United States to become its main supplier, the European Commission said in a report

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The European Union purchased record volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States in 2021 and in January of this year; wants the United States to become its main supplier, the European Commission said in a report.

"LNG imports from the U.S. have increased substantially since the first shipment in April 2016. Data show that in 2021 LNG exports to the EU recorded the highest volume, reaching more than 22 billion cubic meters, with an estimated value of ��12 billion," the commission said.

In January, the EU bought record 4.4 billion cubic meters of LNG worth 4.1 billion Euros, it said.

Further transatlantic cooperation will include actions aimed at organizing regular consultations and promotional activities with market operators to make the United States the main supplier of gas to Europe, the document says.

At present, Russia is the largest supplier of natural gas to the European Union.