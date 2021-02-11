UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Can Save Up To $3.68Trln By 2050 On Energy Imports - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

EU Can Save Up to $3.68Trln by 2050 on Energy Imports - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021)   If the European Union achieves climate neutrality by 2050, it will be able to save up to 3 trillion Euros ($3.68 trillion) on energy imports, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Achieving climate neutrality by 2050 would save ‚¬100 billion in the next decade and up to ‚¬3 trillion by 2050 [due to reduction in energy imports]," Simson said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon UNSC sanctions committee for a ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

26 minutes ago

Realme has opened doors to its first brand store i ..

30 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro w ..

32 minutes ago

Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: M ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.