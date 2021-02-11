EU Can Save Up To $3.68Trln By 2050 On Energy Imports - Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:40 AM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) If the European Union achieves climate neutrality by 2050, it will be able to save up to 3 trillion Euros ($3.68 trillion) on energy imports, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
"Achieving climate neutrality by 2050 would save ‚¬100 billion in the next decade and up to ‚¬3 trillion by 2050 [due to reduction in energy imports]," Simson said.