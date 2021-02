EU Can Save Up to $3.68Trln by 2050 on Energy Imports - Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) If the European Union achieves climate neutrality by 2050, it will be able to save up to 3 trillion Euros ($3.68 trillion) on energy imports, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Achieving climate neutrality by 2050 would save 100 billion in the next decade and up to 3 trillion by 2050 [due to reduction in energy imports]," Simson said.