EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The European Commission said on Tuesday that it will suspend the mechanism to curb extreme gas price surges in the EU if it has a negative impact on the bloc's energy security or financial stability.

Earlier in the day, the Commission presented a Market Correction Mechanism that sets a price ceiling of 275 Euros ($283) for gas futures on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), which is a virtual trading hub for natural resources used as a price benchmark in the EU. Association of European Energy Exchanges Europex warned that introducing the mechanism might threaten the financial stability of the EU.

"To react to possible unintended negative consequences of the price limit, the proposal foresees that the mechanism can be suspended immediately at any time.

.. by a Commission suspension decision when risks to the Union's security of supply, to demand reduction efforts, to intra-EU flows of gas, or financial stability are identified," the statement read.

Under the mechanism, the ceiling will be activated only if two criteria are met: first, the gas price exceeds 275 euros for two weeks and, second, the spread between the TTF price and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) price is 58 euros or more for more than 10 trading days.

The mechanism may be launched on January 1, 2023, if all EU countries agree on it, with the EU energy ministers expected to discuss this proposal on Thursday at the Council meeting.