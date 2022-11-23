UrduPoint.com

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling On Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - Commission

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 12:10 AM

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Commission said on Tuesday that it will suspend the mechanism to curb extreme gas price surges in the EU if it has a negative impact on the bloc's energy security or financial stability.

Earlier in the day, the Commission presented a Market Correction Mechanism that sets a price ceiling of 275 Euros ($283) for gas futures on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF), which is a virtual trading hub for natural resources used as a price benchmark in the EU. Association of European Energy Exchanges Europex warned that introducing the mechanism might threaten the financial stability of the EU.

"To react to possible unintended negative consequences of the price limit, the proposal foresees that the mechanism can be suspended immediately at any time.

.. by a Commission suspension decision when risks to the Union's security of supply, to demand reduction efforts, to intra-EU flows of gas, or financial stability are identified," the statement read.

Under the mechanism, the ceiling will be activated only if two criteria are met: first, the gas price exceeds 275 euros for two weeks and, second, the spread between the TTF price and global liquefied natural gas (LNG) price is 58 euros or more for more than 10 trading days.

The mechanism may be launched on January 1, 2023, if all EU countries agree on it, with the EU energy ministers expected to discuss this proposal on Thursday at the Council meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Hub January May Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

Football: World Cup results - 2nd update

33 minutes ago
 Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate ..

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'

33 minutes ago
 EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Fin ..

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - ..

34 minutes ago
 Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in H ..

Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago
 France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

34 minutes ago
 PTI not allowed to create unrest through long marc ..

PTI not allowed to create unrest through long march: Musadiq

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.