EU car sales fall again in February

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :New car sales in Europe continued to suffer from the coronavirus crisis in February, falling 19.3 percent from a year earlier as health restrictions dampened demand, an industry survey showed Wednesday.

While the slump was very sharp it was less than the 24 percent drop previously reported for January by the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

"In February 2021, new passenger car registrations in the European Union dropped by 19.3 percent as COVID containment measures and uncertainty continue to weigh heavily on demand," the ACEA said in its latest monthly report.

"With 771,486 units registered across the EU region, this marked the lowest February total on record since 2013.

" In the main markets, Italy was down 12.3 percent, Germany, the biggest, dropped 19 percent while France lost 20.9 percent and Spain 38.4 percent.

For January to February, total registrations of new cars in the European Union were 21.7 percent lower than during the same period in 2020, the ACEA said.

In the UK, car sales in February slumped 35.5 percent, it added.

Among the top marques, Renault was down 27.9 percent in February while Volkswagen shed 17.4 percent and Stellantis, the new group formed by Peugeot and Fiat-Chrysler, dropped 21.7 percent.