UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Car Sales Fall Again In February

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

EU car sales fall again in February

New car sales in Europe continued to suffer from the coronavirus crisis in February, falling 19.3 percent from a year earlier as health restrictions dampened demand, an industry survey showed Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :New car sales in Europe continued to suffer from the coronavirus crisis in February, falling 19.3 percent from a year earlier as health restrictions dampened demand, an industry survey showed Wednesday.

While the slump was very sharp it was less than the 24 percent drop previously reported for January by the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

"In February 2021, new passenger car registrations in the European Union dropped by 19.3 percent as COVID containment measures and uncertainty continue to weigh heavily on demand," the ACEA said in its latest monthly report.

"With 771,486 units registered across the EU region, this marked the lowest February total on record since 2013.

" In the main markets, Italy was down 12.3 percent, Germany, the biggest, dropped 19 percent while France lost 20.9 percent and Spain 38.4 percent.

For January to February, total registrations of new cars in the European Union were 21.7 percent lower than during the same period in 2020, the ACEA said.

In the UK, car sales in February slumped 35.5 percent, it added.

Among the top marques, Renault was down 27.9 percent in February while Volkswagen shed 17.4 percent and Stellantis, the new group formed by Peugeot and Fiat-Chrysler, dropped 21.7 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France European Union Car Germany Same Spain Italy United Kingdom January February 2020 Market From Industry Top Volkswagen Peugeot Renault Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bolivia to Take OAS Chief to Court Over Meddling W ..

42 seconds ago

Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa ..

44 seconds ago

Oil import bill shrinks by 21.7% to $6.44 billion ..

47 seconds ago

Biden Tells Migrants 'Don't Come Over,' Urges Them ..

48 seconds ago

Armenian Police Cordon Off Education Ministry in Y ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing Expresses Protest Over New US Sanctions Re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.