EU Carbon Border Tax Could Slash Demand For Russian Oil, Coal - Medvedev

Wed 26th August 2020

EU Carbon Border Tax Could Slash Demand for Russian Oil, Coal - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The demand for Russian oil and coal may fall sharply if the European Union proceeds with its planned carbon border adjustment mechanism, with Russian exporters losing billions of Euros, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

In July, the European Commission launched public consultations on its plans to impose a special emissions-based duty on imported goods and other climate initiatives.

"This transborder regulation could significantly lower the consumption of Russian oil and Russian gas. The academy of Sciences estimates that Russian exporters could lose billions of euros," Medvedev said at a meeting focused on the impact from the tax.

The tax would boost the competitive advantage of European products compared to goods from Russia and other countries, Medevedev noted.

