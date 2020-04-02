UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Proposes Europe-wide Unemployment Guarantee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

EU chief proposes Europe-wide unemployment guarantee

The EU on Thursday proposed a bloc-wide guarantee that could raise 100 billion euros ($109 billion) to aid strained national unemployment schemes as millions of jobs are hit by efforts to slow the coronavirus outbreak

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The EU on Thursday proposed a bloc-wide guarantee that could raise 100 billion Euros ($109 billion) to aid strained national unemployment schemes as millions of jobs are hit by efforts to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal by European Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen is intended to help heal a bitter divide among EU member states over how to respond to the severe economic recession that will result from the epidemic.

In the complex scheme, the bloc's 27 national governments would give a temporary budget to Brussels so the EU executive could raise money on the markets to fund member states struggling to help workers suddenly left without work.

"This is European solidarity in action," Von der Leyen told a news briefing.

"The Commission will provide loans to those member states that need them to strengthen their short-time work schemes. These schemes now exist in plans straight across the European Union," she said.

To finance the loans to member states, the commission would borrow on the financial markets, allowing member states to benefit from the EU's low borrowing costs, a statement said.

The instrument "will act as a second line of defence, supporting short-time work schemes and similar measures, to help member states protect jobs and thus employees and self-employed against the risk of unemployment and loss of income," it said.

Member states will need to raise a minimum amount of 25 billion euros in guarantees in order for the instrument to work, the commission said.

The proposal is to be presented on April 7 to EU finance ministers who will meet by videoconference to discuss various ways to spark a recovery in Europe once the virus outbreak is under control.

Hardest hit Italy and Spain are furious against Germany and the Netherlands that so far refuse to a agree on a jointly-financed fiscal bazooka to avoid a major recession in Europe.

arp/dc/jh

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Budget European Union Germany Brussels Spain Italy Netherlands Money April Market From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan lambasts India over New Domicile Rule ..

4 minutes ago

PM to announce massive package for construction in ..

7 minutes ago

GCC Committee of Monetary Institutions and Central ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Badiri&#039; E-Academy offers 52 free profes ..

11 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Punjab govt for violence aga ..

20 minutes ago

Athletics anti-doping programme 'severely disrupte ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.