Open Menu

EU Chief Says Offered US Zero Tariffs For Cars, Other Industrial Goods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:17 PM

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the EU had offered the United States a bilateral tariff exemption for cars and other industrial goods as it works to avert an all-out transatlantic trade war

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the EU had offered the United States a bilateral tariff exemption for cars and other industrial goods as it works to avert an all-out transatlantic trade war.

"We stand ready to negotiate with the United States. Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods, as we have successfully done with many other trading partners," she said.

"The offer was made long before and repeatedly, for example, in automotive sector," she said, without providing a precise timeline.

She added that "there was not an adequate reaction" from Washington.

"Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table," she said.

The commission later clarified that the offer was part of the ongoing negotiations between EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and the US authorities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

4 minutes ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustai ..

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations

3 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Kh ..

CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day ..

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

2 minutes ago
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, ot ..

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

2 minutes ago
 Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

2 minutes ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

19 minutes ago
 WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deat ..

WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

2 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

9 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business