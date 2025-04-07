EU Chief Says Offered US Zero Tariffs For Cars, Other Industrial Goods
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:17 PM
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the EU had offered the United States a bilateral tariff exemption for cars and other industrial goods as it works to avert an all-out transatlantic trade war
"We stand ready to negotiate with the United States. Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods, as we have successfully done with many other trading partners," she said.
"We stand ready to negotiate with the United States. Indeed, we have offered zero-for-zero tariffs for industrial goods, as we have successfully done with many other trading partners," she said.
"The offer was made long before and repeatedly, for example, in automotive sector," she said, without providing a precise timeline.
She added that "there was not an adequate reaction" from Washington.
"Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table," she said.
The commission later clarified that the offer was part of the ongoing negotiations between EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and the US authorities.
