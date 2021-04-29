UrduPoint.com
EU: Commercial Vehicle Market Expands 21.6% In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:54 PM

EU: Commercial vehicle market expands 21.6% in Q1

Striving to shake off the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the EU commercial vehicles market expanded 21.6% during the first quarter of 2021, a trade group said on Thursday

ANKARA.29 April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Striving to shake off the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the EU commercial vehicles market expanded 21.6% during the first quarter of 2021, a trade group said on Thursday.

A total of 501,703 units were registered in the January-March period in the 27-member bloc, data from the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed.

"These results were boosted by last month's upturn," it said, adding all major markets enhanced their cumulative performances, with France (32.6%), Spain (11.

1%) and Germany (4.9%) returning to positive territory and Italy further cementing its positive outcome (38%).

Over the first three months of the year, light commercial vehicle registrations soared 23.6% across the EU.

In the first quarter of the year, the EU's demand for new trucks also rose 15.3% compared to the year before.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, new commercial vehicle registrations in the bloc jumped 95.3% to reach 204,046 units in March.

Nearly all EU countries saw double or triple-digit percentage gains in the month.

