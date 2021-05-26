EU: Commercial vehicle market expands in Jan-April

The EU commercial vehicles market posted a double-digit increase in the first four months of 2021 on Wednesday with the impact of the base effect related to the novel coronavirus pandemic

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :- The EU commercial vehicles market posted a double-digit increase in the first four months of 2021 on Wednesday with the impact of the base effect related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the 27-member bloc, commercial vehicle sales were up by 42.1% to 673,179 units during the January-April period on a yearly basis, according to the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Last year, pandemic measures such as lockdowns and travel bans hit several economic activities, including manufacturing industry and vehicle sales, with commercial vehicle sales declining by 34.5% in the bloc during the first four months of 2020.

"All key markets consolidated their year-to-date performances: Italy posted the highest percentage increase (+75.1%), followed by France (+62.

9%), Spain (+43.8%), and Germany (+15.1%)," the association said.

The EU's demand for vans -- light commercial vehicles -- soared by 45.9% in the four-month period to 565,075 units.

Demand for new heavy trucks also jumped by 33.2% in the January-April period to 85,858 units, on a yearly basis.

On the medium/heavy commercial vehicles side, demand for new trucks across the EU rose by 28.5% in the same period, as 102,708 vehicles were sold.

"From January to April, EU demand for buses and coaches remained in negative territory (-1.2%) despite last month's strong numbers [8,396 units]," the ACEA added.

Meanwhile, in April, new commercial vehicle registrations in the bloc were up by 179.2% to 171,283 units.

During the month, all sub-segments posted positive results.