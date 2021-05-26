UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU: Commercial Vehicle Market Expands In Jan-April

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:05 PM

EU: Commercial vehicle market expands in Jan-April

The EU commercial vehicles market posted a double-digit increase in the first four months of 2021 on Wednesday with the impact of the base effect related to the novel coronavirus pandemic

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :- The EU commercial vehicles market posted a double-digit increase in the first four months of 2021 on Wednesday with the impact of the base effect related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the 27-member bloc, commercial vehicle sales were up by 42.1% to 673,179 units during the January-April period on a yearly basis, according to the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Last year, pandemic measures such as lockdowns and travel bans hit several economic activities, including manufacturing industry and vehicle sales, with commercial vehicle sales declining by 34.5% in the bloc during the first four months of 2020.

"All key markets consolidated their year-to-date performances: Italy posted the highest percentage increase (+75.1%), followed by France (+62.

9%), Spain (+43.8%), and Germany (+15.1%)," the association said.

The EU's demand for vans -- light commercial vehicles -- soared by 45.9% in the four-month period to 565,075 units.

Demand for new heavy trucks also jumped by 33.2% in the January-April period to 85,858 units, on a yearly basis.

On the medium/heavy commercial vehicles side, demand for new trucks across the EU rose by 28.5% in the same period, as 102,708 vehicles were sold.

"From January to April, EU demand for buses and coaches remained in negative territory (-1.2%) despite last month's strong numbers [8,396 units]," the ACEA added.

Meanwhile, in April, new commercial vehicle registrations in the bloc were up by 179.2% to 171,283 units.

During the month, all sub-segments posted positive results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Vehicles Vehicle Germany Same Spain Italy January April 2020 Market All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Signs Law Denouncing Tax Treaty With Netherl ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says Vilnius, Warsaw, Kiev Refused to A ..

1 minute ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

1 minute ago

Philippines logs 5,310 new COVID-19 cases, total a ..

1 minute ago

Russia records 8,373 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Cotton futures close lower

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.