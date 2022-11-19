EU Commission Approves $1.13Bln Package to Compensate Companies for Energy Price Hike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The European Commission on Friday announced the approval of $1.13 billion support package proposed by Austria to compensate companies for energy price hikes.

"The European Commission has approved a ‚¬1.1 billion ($1.13 billion) Austrian scheme to support companies facing increased energy costs in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine," the Commission said in a statement.

The companies will be able to receive grants of up to $413,000, while energy intensive businesses will be eligible to receive up to $2.05 million, the Commission said.

"The aid will take the form of direct grants up to ‚¬400,000 per company and up to ‚¬2 million for energy intensive businesses.

Furthermore, the latter are eligible for increased support under the measure if they have incurred operating losses, up to ‚¬25 million (and up to ‚¬50 million if they are active in particularly affected sectors)," the Commission added.

According to the Commission, the scheme will cover energy costs for a period between February 1 and September 30 and will run until late June 2023.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, energy prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.