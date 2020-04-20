The European Commission said on Monday it had approved a 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) worth of economic support package by the French government toward helping businesses hit by the coronavirus disease epidemic in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The European Commission said on Monday it had approved a 7 billion Euros ($7.6 billion) worth of economic support package by the French government toward helping businesses hit by the coronavirus disease epidemic in France.

"The European Commission has approved a 7 billion French 'umbrella' scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporates in France affected by the coronavirus outbreak," the Commission said.

The scheme, dubbed "Regime Cadre Temporaire" (Temporary Framework Regime), is going to cover direct grants, repayable advances, public guarantees on loans and loans at favorable terms, according to Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, as quoted in the press release.

Businesses in France can now apply and be granted assistance by the end of the year by French authorities at all levels, it follows from the press release.

The Commission regulates the types of aid which member states can grant through its Temporary Framework, adopted on March 19 and amended on April 3. Its article 107(3)(b) stipulates that aid be granted if the Commission finds it to be necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state.