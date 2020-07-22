BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday started consultations with President of the European Parliament David Sassoli regarding bloc's new multi-year budget and 750 billion euro ($857 million) COVID-19 economic recovery fund coordinated at the latest EU summit.

"The work continues. I met with @EP_President David Sassoli to discuss with him the outcome of #EUCO. Gaining the support of the European Parliament is crucial for bringing about reforms and investments in Europe and building a modern and more sustainable Union," Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the beginning of the pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget for 2021-2027 and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

The recovery fund is set to be distributed in form of loans and grants among the EU countries that suffered the most from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The new arrangements require the approval of the European Parliament in order to take effect.