UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Chief Discusses Bloc's Economic Recovery Fund, Budget With EU Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:30 AM

EU Commission Chief Discusses Bloc's Economic Recovery Fund, Budget With EU Parliament

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday started consultations with President of the European Parliament David Sassoli regarding bloc's new multi-year budget and 750 billion euro ($857 million) COVID-19 economic recovery fund coordinated at the latest EU summit.

"The work continues. I met with @EP_President David Sassoli to discuss with him the outcome of #EUCO. Gaining the support of the European Parliament is crucial for bringing about reforms and investments in Europe and building a modern and more sustainable Union," Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the EU leaders completed their four-day first in-person summit in Brussels since the beginning of the pandemic and finally managed to reach an agreement on the 1.074 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) long-term EU budget for 2021-2027 and the 750 billion euro economic recovery fund.

The recovery fund is set to be distributed in form of loans and grants among the EU countries that suffered the most from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The new arrangements require the approval of the European Parliament in order to take effect.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Budget Twitter Brussels David Euro From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

32 minutes ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

2 hours ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.