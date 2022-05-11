EU Commission Chief Fails to Convince Hungary to Ban Russian Oil - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been "unsuccessful" in her attempts to convince Hungary to agree to a common EU embargo on Russian oil as part of new sanctions, an EU source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen traveled to Hungary on Monday to discuss the Russian oil embargo with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the meeting left Hungary unconvinced that it can safely join the sanctions without jeopardizing its energy security. Szijjarto said that Hungary would insist on exempting pipeline oil imports from the embargo.

"COREPER (Committee of Permanent EU Representatives) to discuss sanctions today, there is nothing so far from Hungary as the trip of von der Leyen turns out to be unsuccessful. Von der Leyen did not made the videocall she suggested in her tweet yet as the debate on technical details is ongoing with Hungary, as the commission is trying to convince Hungary to the oil ban with the combination of arguments, which include an extended period of time to phase out Russian oil and increased EU funding support for this period of time," the source said.

The commission is not accepting the proposal of Hungary for two reasons, which are not related to the fear of breaching EU unity, the source also said. The EU is concerned that Hungary may become a hub for import and indirect distribution of Russian pipeline oil to the EU, and is also unwilling to make exemptions now as the discussion in circles for the ban of Russian gas is open as well, including Germany, and refraining from the creation of a precedent for future exemptions.

"It is more likely (for the) EU to reach an agreement in the upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council, not today, on the 6th sanctions package," the source added.

Last week, von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, it suggested banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect, while Hungary and Slovakia have expressed objections.

Orban said that the EU proposal for an embargo on Russian energy resources is "tantamount to atomic bomb" for the Hungarian economy, which will need at least five years to diversify its energy supply.