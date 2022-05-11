UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Chief Fails To Convince Hungary To Ban Russian Oil - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

EU Commission Chief Fails to Convince Hungary to Ban Russian Oil - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been "unsuccessful" in her attempts to convince Hungary to agree to a common EU embargo on Russian oil as part of new sanctions, an EU source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen traveled to Hungary on Monday to discuss the Russian oil embargo with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the meeting left Hungary unconvinced that it can safely join the sanctions without jeopardizing its energy security. Szijjarto said that Hungary would insist on exempting pipeline oil imports from the embargo.

"COREPER (Committee of Permanent EU Representatives) to discuss sanctions today, there is nothing so far from Hungary as the trip of von der Leyen turns out to be unsuccessful. Von der Leyen did not made the videocall she suggested in her tweet yet as the debate on technical details is ongoing with Hungary, as the commission is trying to convince Hungary to the oil ban with the combination of arguments, which include an extended period of time to phase out Russian oil and increased EU funding support for this period of time," the source said.

The commission is not accepting the proposal of Hungary for two reasons, which are not related to the fear of breaching EU unity, the source also said. The EU is concerned that Hungary may become a hub for import and indirect distribution of Russian pipeline oil to the EU, and is also unwilling to make exemptions now as the discussion in circles for the ban of Russian gas is open as well, including Germany, and refraining from the creation of a precedent for future exemptions.

"It is more likely (for the) EU to reach an agreement in the upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council, not today, on the 6th sanctions package," the source added.

Last week, von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, it suggested banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect, while Hungary and Slovakia have expressed objections.

Orban said that the EU proposal for an embargo on Russian energy resources is "tantamount to atomic bomb" for the Hungarian economy, which will need at least five years to diversify its energy supply.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Russia Oil Germany Slovakia Hungary Hub May Gas From Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

47 minutes ago
 Australian cities fall short on walkability, publi ..

Australian cities fall short on walkability, public transport: report

47 minutes ago
 Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh ..

Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh heights

47 minutes ago
 Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

47 minutes ago
 Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from i ..

Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from illegal occupants

47 minutes ago
 Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.