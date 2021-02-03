(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on European trade unions to engage with EU authorities and member states in forging the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Commission chief made the statement at the "Towards a new socio-ecological contract" conference, hosted by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI) and the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

"Right now, national governments are working on their national recovery and resilience plans - to bring our common European priorities into their local realities. And here, trade unions and social partners should be closely involved in this process. This is the moment to bring the social dimension into recovery," von der Leyen said.

Trade unions can specifically drive the employment recovery by bargaining the interests of workers within the commission's ambitious plans of building a green, digital and fair collective economy in the post-COVID-19 era, according to the commission president.

"Social dialogue is a pillar of our social market economy - in good times and, even more so, in difficult times like these," von der Leyen said, proposing to put together a new "social rulebook" that would adjust the labor market fabric to rapidly changing circumstances, including due to COVID-19.

Von der Leyen's plan is to merge the economic recovery and development into a circular system that will simultaneously promote climate neutrality. The recovery fund was integrated into the bloc's long-term budget for the next seven years under the NextGenerationEU label, which comes with a financial envelope of 750 billion Euros ($900 billion).