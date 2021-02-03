UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Chief Urges Trade Unions To Contribute To Bloc's Economic Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:24 PM

EU Commission Chief Urges Trade Unions to Contribute to Bloc's Economic Recovery

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on European trade unions to engage with EU authorities and member states in forging the post-pandemic economic recovery

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on European trade unions to engage with EU authorities and member states in forging the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Commission chief made the statement at the "Towards a new socio-ecological contract" conference, hosted by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI) and the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

"Right now, national governments are working on their national recovery and resilience plans - to bring our common European priorities into their local realities. And here, trade unions and social partners should be closely involved in this process. This is the moment to bring the social dimension into recovery," von der Leyen said.

Trade unions can specifically drive the employment recovery by bargaining the interests of workers within the commission's ambitious plans of building a green, digital and fair collective economy in the post-COVID-19 era, according to the commission president.

"Social dialogue is a pillar of our social market economy - in good times and, even more so, in difficult times like these," von der Leyen said, proposing to put together a new "social rulebook" that would adjust the labor market fabric to rapidly changing circumstances, including due to COVID-19.

Von der Leyen's plan is to merge the economic recovery and development into a circular system that will simultaneously promote climate neutrality. The recovery fund was integrated into the bloc's long-term budget for the next seven years under the NextGenerationEU label, which comes with a financial envelope of 750 billion Euros ($900 billion).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Market Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

10 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

40 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

1 hour ago

Russian Ambassador in US Does Not Think Sane US Ge ..

46 seconds ago

Regular system to be set up at all interchanges of ..

47 seconds ago

Amin Aslam thanks UNEP head for flagging 10BTT as ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.