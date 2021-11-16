UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Declines To Comment On Nord Stream 2 Suspension By German Regulator

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

EU Commission Declines to Comment on Nord Stream 2 Suspension by German Regulator

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had taken note of the decision to suspend certification of Nord Stream 2 by the German regulator, making no further comment on this issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had taken note of the decision to suspend certification of Nord Stream 2 by the German regulator, making no further comment on this issue.

On Tuesday, the German regulator for energy suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to carry Russian gas to Europe. Under German law, the Gazprom-controlled company which operates the pipeline should be registered in Germany in order to be certified, and at the moment the entity is registered in Switzerland.

''The commission takes note of the decision announced this morning by the German regulator, which is part of the national process for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline,'' spokesperson Tim McPhie said, asked for a comment by a reporter.

The commission will not add anything more to this issue and speculation on the impact of this decision on markets and prices is not something the European Union will do, McPhie added.

Launched in 2015, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connects Russia and Germany through the Baltic Sea, following a similar route as Nord Stream 1, which was completed in 2011.

