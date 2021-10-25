EU Commission Examines Accusations Against Gas Suppliers to EU Market - Spokesperson

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The European Commission is examining accusations against companies supplying gas to the EU market for possible actions that violate EU competition rules, a EU spokesperson told Sputnik.

This is done in order to check whether the current situation on the wholesale gas markets in Europe can be correlated with the commercial behavior of market participants, he said when asked whether the commission was investigating or is now following the behavior of Gazprom in the market.

Violation of EU competition rules can be recorded only upon proof of the existence of agreements or concerted actions that restrict competition, as well as in the case of abuse by a company with a dominant position in the market, the spokesperson explained.