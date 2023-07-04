Open Menu

EU Commission 'Open To Exploring All Solutions' To Ensure Grain Deal Extension

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 07:42 PM

EU Commission 'Open to Exploring All Solutions' to Ensure Grain Deal Extension

The European Commission is open for talks on any solutions that will ensure the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative past July 17, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The European Commission is open for talks on any solutions that will ensure the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative past July 17, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said Tuesday.

Stano reiterated that the EU executive body would not comment on confidential EU discussions of Russia sanctions after the Financial Times reported Monday that the bloc was looking into whether to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT through a subsidiary to safeguard Ukrainian grain exports.

"The priority of the Commission is to ensure that Ukrainian grain can reach the world market... We are assessing the talks led by the UN and Turkey as required and we are open to exploring all solutions that contribute to our objective," Stano told a daily news briefing in Brussels.

Commission's chief spokesman Eric Mamer was likewise grilled about the Russian bank's possible return to the SWIFT banking system. He refused to comment on what he referred to as media speculations but said that the commission was cooperating on the matter.

"We are cooperating in the context of the discussions as required... Our objective is to ensure that Ukrainian grain can continue to reach the world markets and we know that, from that point of view, the prolongation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is a very useful tool," he told reporters.

Russia and Ukraine reached a UN- and Turkey-brokered deal in July 2022 to facilitate grain exports from Black Sea ports after they were halted by the conflict in Ukraine. The agreement was last extended for two months in mid-May.

The grain export arrangement is part of a package deal that also requires the West to lift curbs on Russian grain and fertilizer sales, reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT and scrap limits on sales of agricultural equipment to Russia, among other measures. Moscow says this part of the deal has never been implemented.

