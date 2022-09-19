EU Commission Presents New Crisis Management Framework for Single Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The European Commission presented on Monday a new crisis governance framework aimed at preserving the proper functioning of businesses across the EU single market.

"Today, the Commission is presenting the new Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI). This crisis governance framework aims to preserve the free movement of goods, services and persons and the availability of essential goods and services in the event of future emergencies, to the benefit of citizens and businesses across the EU," the EU Commission said in a statement.

The new SMEI will fulfill several functions including creating a crisis governance architecture for the single market, proposing new actions to address threats to the market, and allow last-resort measures in extraordinary circumstances.

The SMEI was designed to correct the structural shortcomings that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted, the Commission said.

The proposal will now go to the European Parliament and the Council for discussion. If and when the document is adopted by all EU legislative bodies, the SMEI will enter into force on the twentieth day after it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.