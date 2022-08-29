EU Commission President Says Bloc Preparing New Financial Aid to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the EU is working on the next financial support tranche for Ukraine.

"We have supported financially Ukraine with more than 10 billion euro ($10.

01 billion) since the beginning of the war and I am not including the bilateral support of our member states and we are working on the next tranche, more has to come for Ukraine," von der Leyen said during her speech at the Bled Strategic Forum.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week that the EU has provided Ukraine with 9.5 billion Euros in financial aid since February 24 and is preparing a new package worth some eight billion euros. The financial aid covered military aid, macro financial assistance, budget support, humanitarian aid, emergency assistance for internally displaced people, health care and infrastructure.