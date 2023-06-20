(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The European Commission has reviewed the draft EU budget for the 2024-2027 period and asked member states to increase it by 66 billion Euros ($72 billion), mostly to fund assistance for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We are asking our 27 member states to equip us with 66 billion euro to deliver on these three priorities I have just described: Ukraine, migration and competitiveness," von der Leyen told a press conference.

Out of the 66 billion euros, 50 billion euros is earmarked for loans and grants for Ukraine, 15 billion euros for migrant and refugee programs, and 1 billion euros for improving the EU's competitiveness, von der Leyen added.

In 2020, the EU adopted a 1.1 trillion euro budget for the period of 2021-2027. Additionally, the bloc approved a 750-million-euro rescue fund aimed at helping EU member states mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19 restriction measures.