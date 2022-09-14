EU Commission Proposes Cap on Profits of Low-Cost Electricity Producing Companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Commission has proposed to introduce limits on revenue for companies producing electricity at low costs, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We are proposing a cap on the revenues of companies that produce electricity at low costs, these companies are making revenues they never accounted for, they never even dreamed of," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address.