EU Commission Says Budapest Must Notify It of Gazprom Deal Assessment Within 3 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Hungary's competent authority should assess the gas supplies contract with Russia's Gazprom and notify the European Commission within three months, commission's spokesman for energy, Tim McPhie, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a commission spokesperson told Sputnik that the Hungarian authorities should assess the impact of the 15-year deal on energy supplies safety.

"The Hungarian competent authority is obliged to notify the EU Commission with the assessment of the contract within three months," McPhie said at a briefing.