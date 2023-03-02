UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Says Greece Given $700Mln Since 2014 To Improve Rail Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 07:34 PM

The European Commission has provided 700 million euros ($744 million) to Greece since 2014 to improve the country's rail infrastructure, spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Thursday, speaking in the aftermath of the recent deadly train collision near the Greek city of Larissa

"We supported 16 railway projects in Greece since 2014 with a total EU funding of almost 700 million euros," Jahnz told a midday briefing.

The spokesman added that the EU Commission was providing support to Greece through the funds of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), which is the main EU financing instrument on transport issues.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train near Larissa. The two trains were traveling on the same track. At least 46 people died as a result of the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, Greek railway workers began a 24-hour strike over the train crash. According to a statement released by the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers, the Greek government's longstanding neglect of the condition of the country's railways is what led to the tragedy.

