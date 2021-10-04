EU Commission Says Rise in Consumer Energy Prices Temporary, Due to Expensive Natural Gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The rise in consumer energy prices is temporary, as it is caused by temporary factors such as currently high natural gas prices, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner, said on Monday.

"The commission sees those (energy) prices driven mainly by temporarily factors and high natural gas prices," Dombrovskis said during a Eurogroup meeting.

The members of the Eurogroup gathered earlier in the day to discuss macroeconomic developments in the Eurozone, including issues of inflation and prices in the energy sector.

Europe has seen a surge in natural gas prices over the last few months, driven by the growing energy demand due to the post-pandemic restoration of the global economy and a limited flow from major suppliers. Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters.