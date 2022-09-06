UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Still Investigating Alleged Energy Market Manipulation By Russia's Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

EU Commission Still Investigating Alleged Energy Market Manipulation by Russia's Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Union's investigation on the possibility of energy market manipulation by Russian energy giant Gazprom is "still ongoing," European Commission spokesperson Daniel Sheridan Ferrie said on Tuesday.

"The investigation is still ongoing and I do not have any further comments to make at this stage on the process," Ferrie told a briefing, when asked about possible manipulation or speculation on the energy market by Gazprom.

European lawmakers issued a request to the commission last October to investigate Gazprom's role in soaring gas prices in Europe, accusing the company of market manipulations and intended restriction of gas supplies.

Gazprom and Russian officials have repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying the EU itself one to blame for energy mismanagement.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis European Union Company February October Gas Market

Recent Stories

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

4 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

4 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

2 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.