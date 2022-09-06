(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The European Union's investigation on the possibility of energy market manipulation by Russian energy giant Gazprom is "still ongoing," European Commission spokesperson Daniel Sheridan Ferrie said on Tuesday.

"The investigation is still ongoing and I do not have any further comments to make at this stage on the process," Ferrie told a briefing, when asked about possible manipulation or speculation on the energy market by Gazprom.

European lawmakers issued a request to the commission last October to investigate Gazprom's role in soaring gas prices in Europe, accusing the company of market manipulations and intended restriction of gas supplies.

Gazprom and Russian officials have repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying the EU itself one to blame for energy mismanagement.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.