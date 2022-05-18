EU Commission Suggests Price Cap on Gas in Event of Full Supply Disruption

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday short-term emergency measures to address rising energy prices and possible supply disruptions, including an administrative price cap on gas in the event of full disruption of supplies from Russia.

"To accompany these measures, an administrative price cap on gas might be necessary at EU level in response to a full supply disruption. If introduced, this cap should be limited to the duration of the EU emergency and should not compromise the EU's ability to attract alternative sources of pipeline gas and LNG supplies, and to reduce demand," the commission said in a statement.