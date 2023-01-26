UrduPoint.com

EU Commission To Discuss Price Cap Proposal For Russian Oil Products On Jan 27 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 11:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The European Commission has sent a proposal on the price cap for Russian oil products to the EU countries, the discussion is scheduled for January 27, Reuters reported citing an unnamed European official.

The talks are aimed at concluding a deal before the entry into force on February 5 of price cap on imported Russian oil products in accordance with the agreement between the G7 countries, the agency said.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that the EU was exploring the possibility of imposing a $100 per barrel price cap on Russian oil products traded at a premium, such as diesel fuel, and a $45 per barrel price cap on Russian oil products traded at a discount, such as fuel oil.

