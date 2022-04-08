EU Commission to Present Plan to Phase Out Russian Fossils in Mid-May - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The European Commission will present a plan in the middle of May to phase out the EU dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal as part of the Western sanctions campaign against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"The European Commission will in short time, mid-May present a plan to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal," Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference in Sweden, where she is on a working visit.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike in fuel prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.