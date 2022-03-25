UrduPoint.com

EU Commission To Work With EU States To Ensure Additional Demand For US LNG Until 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

EU Commission to Work With EU States to Ensure Additional Demand for US LNG Until 2030

The European Commission will cooperate with EU member states to ensure stable demand for additional supplies of the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) until at least 2030, according to a joint statement between the European Commission and the United States on European energy security released on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The European Commission will cooperate with EU member states to ensure stable demand for additional supplies of the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) until at least 2030, according to a joint statement between the European Commission and the United States on European energy security released on Friday.

"The European Commission will work with EU Member States toward ensuring stable demand for additional U.S. LNG until at least 2030 of approximately 50 bcm/annum, on the understanding that the price formula of LNG supplies to the EU should reflect long-term market fundamentals, and stability of the cooperation of the demand and supply side, and that this growth be consistent with our shared net zero goals. In particular, price formula should include consideration of Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price and other stabilising factors," the joint statement read.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price United States Hub Gas Market

Recent Stories

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his ..

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his principles: Farrukh

22 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic sys ..

Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic system: Mian Zahid Hussain

35 minutes ago
 Great nations never forget sacrifices of their for ..

Great nations never forget sacrifices of their forefathers: VC AIOU

46 seconds ago
 Poland Says No Decisions, Agreements Expected Duri ..

Poland Says No Decisions, Agreements Expected During Biden's Visit

48 seconds ago
 Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits ..

Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headquarters

45 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates NAVTTC Centre of Excel ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates NAVTTC Centre of Excellence

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>