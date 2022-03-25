EU Commission to Work With EU States to Ensure Additional Demand for US LNG Until 2030

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The European Commission will cooperate with EU member states to ensure stable demand for additional supplies of the US liquefied natural gas (LNG) until at least 2030, according to a joint statement between the European Commission and the United States on European energy security released on Friday.

"The European Commission will work with EU Member States toward ensuring stable demand for additional U.S. LNG until at least 2030 of approximately 50 bcm/annum, on the understanding that the price formula of LNG supplies to the EU should reflect long-term market fundamentals, and stability of the cooperation of the demand and supply side, and that this growth be consistent with our shared net zero goals. In particular, price formula should include consideration of Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price and other stabilising factors," the joint statement read.