EU Commission Upgrades Brent Oil Price Forecast to $76.3 Per Barrel in 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Commission has upgraded its forecast for the Brent oil price and expects it to be $76.3 per barrel in 2023, up from $63.9 per barrel, according to its Spring 2023 Economic Forecast released on Monday.

In 2024, the EU body expects the price to stand at $72.1 per barrel instead of the previous $61.6 per barrel.