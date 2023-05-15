UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Upgrades Brent Oil Price Forecast To $76.3 Per Barrel In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

EU Commission Upgrades Brent Oil Price Forecast to $76.3 Per Barrel in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Commission has upgraded its forecast for the Brent oil price and expects it to be $76.3 per barrel in 2023, up from $63.9 per barrel, according to its Spring 2023 Economic Forecast released on Monday.

In 2024, the EU body expects the price to stand at $72.1 per barrel instead of the previous $61.6 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price From

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

4 minutes ago
 Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

33 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

34 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

39 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.