- Home
- Business
- EU Commission Upgrades Forecast for Russian GDP, Expects 0.9% Drop Instead of 3.2% in 2023
EU Commission Upgrades Forecast For Russian GDP, Expects 0.9% Drop Instead Of 3.2% In 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Commission has improved the forecast for Russia's GDP in 2023 and now expects a decline of 0.9% instead of 3.2%, according to its Spring 2023 Economic Forecast released on Monday.
The EU also improved its forecast for 2024 ” Russia's GDP is expected to rise by 1.
3$ instead of the previous 0.9%.
Regarding the 2023-2024 forecasts for inflation in Russia, the EU expects is to stand at 6.4% this year and at 4.6% next year.