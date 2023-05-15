EU Commission Upgrades Forecast for Russian GDP, Expects 0.9% Drop Instead of 3.2% in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Commission has improved the forecast for Russia's GDP in 2023 and now expects a decline of 0.9% instead of 3.2%, according to its Spring 2023 Economic Forecast released on Monday.

The EU also improved its forecast for 2024 ” Russia's GDP is expected to rise by 1.

3$ instead of the previous 0.9%.

Regarding the 2023-2024 forecasts for inflation in Russia, the EU expects is to stand at 6.4% this year and at 4.6% next year.