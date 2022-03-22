EU Commissioner Expects Member States to Endorse Common Purchase of Gas

EU member states have displayed support for switching to collective gas procurement and their leaders are expected to endorse the initiative in order to reduce the bloc's dependency on Russian gas, European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) EU member states have displayed support for switching to collective gas procurement and their leaders are expected to endorse the initiative in order to reduce the bloc's dependency on Russian gas, European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday.

"I think there is a lot of support for common purchase of gas among the member states. So I expect that this would be the approach which would be also endorsed by the heads of states and governments," Sefcovic said at a press conference of the EU General Affairs Council.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

In response to the operation, a number of Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is determined to stop its dependency on Russian gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument.