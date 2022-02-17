EU Commissioner Meets WIth Egyptian Energy Minister, Discuss LNG, Renewables

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, said that she had met with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla on Thursday to discuss energy cooperation between the European Union and Cairo.

"Very good meeting with Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral resources of Egypt. We discussed energy cooperation opportunities, including in the short & medium term on LNG; & in the long term on renewables & hydrogen," Simson tweeted.

The commissioner also characterized Egypt as the main partner of the EU.

The price of European gas futures rose to $2,187 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history in December after being on the rise for several months.

The energy crisis is believed to be driven by increased demand for natural gas globally and heavy dependence on foreign energy deliveries, as well as uncertainty regarding the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, among other factors.

The European Union and the United States said in late January that they are working together to ensure sufficient and timely shipments of natural gas to European consumers and avoid supply shocks amid mounting tensions over Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc's immediate priority is to diversify energy sources in order to avoid possible supply disruptions from its main supplier, Russia.