EU Companies Should Be Allowed To Pay For Gas In Rubles For Few Months - Italian Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM
The European energy companies should be allowed to pay for Russian gas in rubles for a limited amount of time, Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Monday
"I think it would be right to allow companies to pay in rubles for at least a few months while we sort out the legal framework and the consequences," the minister told Politico.