EU Companies Should be Allowed to Pay for Gas in Rubles For Few Months - Italian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The European energy companies should be allowed to pay for Russian gas in rubles for a limited amount of time, Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Monday.

"I think it would be right to allow companies to pay in rubles for at least a few months while we sort out the legal framework and the consequences," the minister told Politico.