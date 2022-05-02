UrduPoint.com

EU Companies Should Be Allowed To Pay For Gas In Rubles For Few Months - Italian Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

The European energy companies should be allowed to pay for Russian gas in rubles for a limited amount of time, Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The European energy companies should be allowed to pay for Russian gas in rubles for a limited amount of time, Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Monday.

"I think it would be right to allow companies to pay in rubles for at least a few months while we sort out the legal framework and the consequences," the minister told Politico.

