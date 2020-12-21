EU conditionally approves Fiat Chrysler and PSA merger

The European Union on Monday gave conditional approval to the mega-merger of car giants Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot Citroen (PSA), after the firms agreed commitments to overcome competition fears

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The European Union on Monday gave conditional approval to the mega-merger of car giants Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot Citroen (PSA), after the firms agreed commitments to overcome competition fears.

"The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed merger between the automotive companies Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot. The approval is conditional on full compliance with a commitments package offered by the companies," the European Commission said in a statement.