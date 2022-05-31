UrduPoint.com

EU Considering Banning Purchase Of Russian Oil By Third Countries - Warsaw

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 08:19 PM

EU Considering Banning Purchase of Russian Oil by Third Countries - Warsaw

The European Union wants to ban the purchase of Russian oil by non-EU countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The European Union wants to ban the purchase of Russian oil by non-EU countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday.

"Poland and other countries of the European Union are talking loudly about the so-called secondary sanctions.

Firstly, this is the possibility of imposing sanctions in such a way that Russian oil could not be sold also to third countries, to countries outside the European Union," Morawiecki said.

