EU Considering Banning Purchase of Russian Oil by Third Countries - Warsaw

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The European Union wants to ban the purchase of Russian oil by non-EU countries, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday.

"Poland and other countries of the European Union are talking loudly about the so-called secondary sanctions.

Firstly, this is the possibility of imposing sanctions in such a way that Russian oil could not be sold also to third countries, to countries outside the European Union," Morawiecki said.