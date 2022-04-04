EU Considering Higher Tariffs on Russian Oil, Coal - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The emergence of footage allegedly showing mass killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha has prompted the European Union to discuss the possibility of new Russian energy sanctions, including duties on imports of Russian oil and coal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed European diplomats

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The emergence of footage allegedly showing mass killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha has prompted the European Union to discuss the possibility of new Russian energy sanctions, including duties on imports of Russian oil and coal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed European diplomats.

The new package is aimed at encouraging EU member states to reduce the use of Russian oil and coal, according to the report.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.