UrduPoint.com

EU Considering Mandatory Filling Of Gas Storages By 90% By November 1 - Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:10 PM

EU Considering Mandatory Filling of Gas Storages by 90% by November 1 - Commissioner

The European Union is considering the creation of a legislative framework to ensure that every gas storage facility is filled by 90% by November 1 to make the bloc more resilient to external shocks, Maros Sefcovic, the vice-president of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The European Union is considering the creation of a legislative framework to ensure that every gas storage facility is filled by 90% by November 1 to make the bloc more resilient to external shocks, Maros Sefcovic, the vice-president of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said on Tuesday.

"We need to do much better when it comes to energy security, therefore we are considering to propose, actually, the legislative framework where there will be an obligation that each gas storage should be filled before November 1 by 90%, which would then make us much more resilient in the case of any geopolitical developments, severe winters, or any kind of problems which we might entail," Sefcovic said at a press conference of the EU General Affairs Council.

The official noted that low levels of gas in EU storage resulted in an energy crisis where the bloc was "kind of scrambling for the additional gas for the European consumption through December and January."

Natural gas prices were surging on the European market late last year, spurred by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, as well as a limited supply. This has prompted the EU authorities to reinforce efforts toward ensuring the bloc's energy security, the need for which has become even more pressing during conflict with Russia, the EU's main energy supplier, over the latter's operation in Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis Winters European Union January November December Gas Market

Recent Stories

US Energy Secretary Says Will Discuss Immediate En ..

US Energy Secretary Says Will Discuss Immediate Energy Actions at IEA Paris Mini ..

1 minute ago
 "URDU KI KHAS KITAB" launched at Punjab Arts Counc ..

"URDU KI KHAS KITAB" launched at Punjab Arts Council

1 minute ago
 SAU observes World Water Day by organizing seminar ..

SAU observes World Water Day by organizing seminar on groundwater

1 minute ago
 US Sees No Indications Russia Brought in Reinforce ..

US Sees No Indications Russia Brought in Reinforcements to Ukraine - Senior Offi ..

1 minute ago
 Zafar for facilitating livestock farmers to get mo ..

Zafar for facilitating livestock farmers to get more meat, milk

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Meridian Communications Satellite Put Int ..

Russia's Meridian Communications Satellite Put Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>