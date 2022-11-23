EU Considering Setting Price Cap for Russian Oil at $65-70 Per Barrel - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The European Union, in coordination with the G7, is discussing setting a price cap for Russian oil at $65-70 per barrel, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Given that Russia is already selling oil at discounts, a high price cap can have minimal impact on trading, the news agency said.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with recent discussions, that the price cap on Russian oil may be higher than the previously discussed range of $40-$60 per barrel.