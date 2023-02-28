EU Considers Financing LNG Terminal Construction in Balkans - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The European Union has put forward a proposal to finance the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Balkans on the Adriatic Sea coast and is now seeking consultations with countries in the region to determine the exact location of the facility, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday.

"We have put on the table an offer for the Western Balkans, that the EU is ready to finance one new LNG terminal on the Adriatic for the Western Balkans. And we are waiting for our partners from the Western Balkans to tell us where to put it. On our side we are ready to move very, very fast," Varhelyi told a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of 10 packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.