UrduPoint.com

EU Could Replace Russian Oil For Slovakian, Hungarian But This Will Take Years - Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 07:57 PM

EU Could Replace Russian Oil for Slovakian, Hungarian But This Will Take Years - Expert

The European Union could replace Russian oil for countries like Hungary, Slovakia, which are nearly totally dependent on energy from Russia, but it will take years to accomplish, Samuele Furfari, a professor of energy geopolitics at the Free University of Brussels, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The European Union could replace Russian oil for countries like Hungary, Slovakia, which are nearly totally dependent on energy from Russia, but it will take years to accomplish, Samuele Furfari, a professor of energy geopolitics at the Free University of Brussels, told Sputnik.

The EU is currently working on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, which may include an oil embargo. German broadcaster ZDF reported earlier on Monday, citing a high-ranking EU diplomat, that Austria, Hungary and Slovakia had withdrawn their veto that would prevent the EU from sanctioning Russian oil exports.

"Solutions could be found, maybe, but it is very complicated in terms of tonnage, availability, supply, international agreements or investments. The most evident issue is the impossibility for refineries to switch from one type of crude oil to another. Distillation cannot be adapted without heavy investments that require a long time - years - to be installed," Furfari said.

According to him, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has to find other solutions if she wants to present a common front on the matter. The most evident possibility is to offer discreetly exemptions from the embargo, the expert suggested.

"The EU also speaks of a 'price cap.' I would say it is grotesque! A price cap would have to apply to the whole world, beyond Europe and America to be successful. It is impossible! Nobody has ever been capable of controlling oil prices, not even Saudi Arabia. Oil is a geopolitical issue and it is every country to itself. This very idea shows how Europe is cornered in its contradictions: a price cap will never be applied," Furfari explained.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and vowed to reduce dependency on Russian energy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Oil Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Price Austria Saudi Arabia Slovakia Hungary February May From

Recent Stories

Georgia Extradites 2 Lebanese Citizens to US Over ..

Georgia Extradites 2 Lebanese Citizens to US Over Money Laundering Charges - Jus ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO New Strategic Concept to Address 'Pacing Chal ..

NATO New Strategic Concept to Address 'Pacing Challenge' Posed by China - Pentag ..

3 minutes ago
 Neat ,clean environment to be ensured in city duri ..

Neat ,clean environment to be ensured in city during Eid

3 minutes ago
 Germany Invites India to Attend G7 Summit - Berlin

Germany Invites India to Attend G7 Summit - Berlin

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest three dacoits

Punjab Highway Patrol police arrest three dacoits

37 minutes ago
 FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eid

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eid

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.