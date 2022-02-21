EU Council Adopts $1.36Bln Micro-Financial Aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The European Council on Monday said in a statement that it has finalized an adoption of 1.2 billion Euros ($1.36 billion) in micro-financial aid to Ukraine.

"The EU will provide an emergency macro-financial assistance operation of ‚¬1.

2 billion in the form of loans to foster stability in Ukraine. It intends to provide swift support in a situation of acute crisis and to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. The Council finalized the adoption today, only 21 days after the Commission presented its proposal," the statement read.