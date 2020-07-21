UrduPoint.com
EU Council Coordinates Economic Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget - President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:30 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) EU leaders have managed to reach an agreement on long-term budget and post-coronavirus economic recovery plan at the summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"Deal!" Michel said on Twitter.

"We have an agreement, a good agreement! With a budget of 1.074 trillion Euros [$1.2 trillion] and a recovery plan of 750 billion euros [$857 billion]. The EU has never dared to invest so ambitiously in the future," Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Twitter.

