EU Council Coordinates Economic Recovery Fund, Long-Term Budget - President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) EU leaders have managed to reach an agreement on long-term budget and post-coronavirus economic recovery plan at the summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"Deal!" Michel said on Twitter.

"We have an agreement, a good agreement! With a budget of 1.074 trillion Euros [$1.2 trillion] and a recovery plan of 750 billion euros [$857 billion]. The EU has never dared to invest so ambitiously in the future," Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Twitter.