UrduPoint.com

EU Council Formally Adopts Extension Of 15% Gas Demand Reduction Target

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 08:12 PM

EU Council Formally Adopts Extension of 15% Gas Demand Reduction Target

The Council of the European Union has adopted a regulation that extends the member states' voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target for one year, according to a statement released by the council on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Council of the European Union has adopted a regulation that extends the member states' voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target for one year, according to a statement released by the council on Thursday.

The new regulation sets a voluntary target for member states to reduce their gas consumption by 15% for a one-year period starting April 1, 2023 as compared to their average consumption in the previous period. Should any shortages of supply occur, the reduction may become mandatory. Member states can independently choose the exact measures by which they intend to reach the target.

"I am glad that the Council proceeded to swiftly adopting this regulation. Gas savings are crucial for the EU to reach its gas storage goals and be prepared ahead of next winter," Ebba Busch, Swedish Minister for energy, business and industry said in the statement.

The new regulation was proposed on March 23 and agreed upon on March 28. It is an extraordinary measure taken amid the energy crisis affecting countries across Europe following the conflict in Ukraine.� �

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Europe Energy Crisis European Union March April May Gas Industry

Recent Stories

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership ..

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity to US

33 minutes ago
 ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE R ..

ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE Reading Month

34 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leade ..

Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leader Laura Borras to 4 Years in P ..

23 minutes ago
 US Economy Grew 2.1% Last Year, Down From 5.9% in ..

US Economy Grew 2.1% Last Year, Down From 5.9% in 2021 - Final GDP Reading

18 minutes ago
 Head of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found to Er ..

Head of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found to Erdogan's Nomination for Preside ..

18 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber S ..

Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber Security Operations in Ukraine

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.