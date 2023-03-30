EU Council Formally Adopts Extension of 15% Gas Demand Reduction Target

The Council of the European Union has adopted a regulation that extends the member states' voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target for one year, according to a statement released by the council on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Council of the European Union has adopted a regulation that extends the member states' voluntary 15% gas demand reduction target for one year, according to a statement released by the council on Thursday.

The new regulation sets a voluntary target for member states to reduce their gas consumption by 15% for a one-year period starting April 1, 2023 as compared to their average consumption in the previous period. Should any shortages of supply occur, the reduction may become mandatory. Member states can independently choose the exact measures by which they intend to reach the target.

"I am glad that the Council proceeded to swiftly adopting this regulation. Gas savings are crucial for the EU to reach its gas storage goals and be prepared ahead of next winter," Ebba Busch, Swedish Minister for energy, business and industry said in the statement.

The new regulation was proposed on March 23 and agreed upon on March 28. It is an extraordinary measure taken amid the energy crisis affecting countries across Europe following the conflict in Ukraine.� �